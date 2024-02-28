MIAMI (WSVN) - The Jackson Health Foundation has unveiled a new countywide fundraising campaign dedicated to supporting Jackson Health Systems.

Grateful patients, county officials, local sports teams and advocates gathered at the Lynn Rehabilitation Center, located at 1611 NW 12th Ave., Miami, for a news conference to announce the campaign, “One Day for Jackson,” which has already received tremendous support.

“There’s still so much more that we need to do,” said Carlos Migoya, President and CEO of Jackson Health. “That’s why we are counting on everyone in our community to support their health system on One Day for Jackson.”

All of the funds raised in this program is expected to be the largest in the nation and will contribute to projects like the expansion and renovation of the new emergency department at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

What matters to us is that every patient receives the best medical care,” said Migoya.

New infrastructure and technology that translates to world-class care to every resident regardless of their ability to pay.

“Delivering that type of indiscriminate healthcare comes at a cost,” stated Migoya.

Dr. Erika Rolle, a heart transplant recipient, shared her story and expressed gratitude for the life-saving care that she received at Jackson Health.

“My friends told me you need to go to Jackson,” she said. “Being told that your heart functions less than 15% is a hard pill to swallow. But then being told that you need a heart transplant is even harder.”

She underwent a successful heart transplant at the Miami Transplant Institute at Jackson Memorial Hospital in 2015 after being diagnosed with cardiomyopathy in 2006.

“I didn’t have to worry,” said Rolle. “Throughout my process I didn’t have to worry because Jackson made it possible for me to have that hope and keep the hope as well as the faith.”

Jackson Health Systems aims to provide an opportunity for the community to make live-saving stories, like Rolle’s miracle, a reality.

“All these kinds of things really go to provide the best quality of healthcare at the latest and greatest technology,” said Migoya.

Jackson Health Foundation raises funds to bridge funding gaps for major capital projects, critical areas, and programmatic needs to support patient care. One Day for Jackson will launch on April 4.

