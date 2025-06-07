MIAMI (WSVN) - A Jackson Health System employee has been fired following unauthorized access to personal patient information.

Hospital officials confirm over 2,000 patient records were breached by an employee from July 2020 to May of this year.

The data included patient names, birthdates, medical record numbers and clinical details.

The hospital said all affected patients have been notified.

The firing of this unidentified employee comes on the heels of a former Jackson Health Foundation COO who was charged with an embezzlement scheme.

Prosecutors said Charmaine Gaitlin embezzled millions from the nonprofit by submitting false invoices and receiving kickbacks.

