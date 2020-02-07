Jackknifed tractor-trailer temporarily closes EB Dolphin Expressway at I-95

MIAMI (WSVN) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer shut down all eastbound Dolphin Expressway lanes near Interstate 95 for several hours.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene, Friday morning.

Roadway is open — FHP Miami (@FHPMiami) February 7, 2020

A photo shared by FHP showed a jackknifed tractor-trailer and a silver BMW with front-end damage.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries.

Troopers shut down the roadway at around 8 a.m.

It has since been reopened.

