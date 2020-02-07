Jackknifed tractor-trailer shuts down EB Dolphin Expressway at I-95

MIAMI (WSVN) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer has shut down all eastbound Dolphin Expressway lanes near Interstate 95.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene, Friday morning.

A photo shared by FHP showed a jackknifed tractor-trailer and a silver BMW with front-end damage.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries.

Eastbound traffic is being forced onto I-95.

If you’re planning to travel to Miami Beach, a good alternate is the Julia Tuttle and Venetian causeways.

