SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities responded to a situation in Southwest Miami-Dade after a tractor trailer jackknifed on Krome Avenue, Tuesday morning.

Live video footage of the scene showed the majority of the road blocked off as traffic careened onto one lane to get around the semi-truck.

Police blocked off the road as it became a hazmat situation when diesel spilled on the street.

It remains unclear how the 18-wheeler ended up in the jackknife position, but authorities are clearing the scene with precautions to morning commuters.

Anyone traveling north on Krome Avenue should expect delays as they approach Southwest 216th Street.

