NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - After two street takeovers occurred in Miami-Dade County on the Fourth of July weekend, Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office officials denounced the act at a press conference in Northwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday.

Videos across social media shows daredevil stunts, fire rings and fireworks being shot out of cars.

Deputies were called to a street takeover on Northwest 77th Court and 169th Street early Sunday morning. As deputies attempted to make an arrest, someone aimed fireworks in their direction.

One of the deputies suffered burns on his hands as a result of the person’s actions.

“Every time you see one of these on social media, someone is getting hurt. Someone is getting run over. It’s just a very reckless act.” said MDPD Detective Luis Sierra

A few hours later, more trouble at Northwest 26th Street and 76th Avenue when three victims were struck by a vehicle by a hit-and-run driver.

Deputies are now searching for a black pickup truck with front end damage.

According to officials, a man and two women were hurt. One woman in her 20s was left with a traumatic head injury.

“Unfortunately on social media, these street takeovers are somewhat glorified amongst our younger community. I guess they think it’s something cool,” said Sierra. “These people are not aware that there are serious charges involved.”

Investigators are now asking for the public’s help to find the people responsible.

If you have any information on these incidents, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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