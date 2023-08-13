SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A poor pup is being treated at an animal clinic in Southwest Miami-Dade after she took a bullet to the head, triggering calls for justice from the animal rescue group that rushed to her aid.

A picture of the dog shows the bullet wound still visible in her head.

“There’s no words for a person that could do this to an innocent animal,” said Cindy Mucciaccio with iHeart Animal Rescue.

“It’s horrifying to see,” said Dana Marcus with iHeart Animal Rescue

It’s a miracle this pit bull mix, named Miracle, is still alive.

According to iHeart Animal Rescue, Miracle was found Saturday in North Miami.

“The animal was just found walking the street with a gunshot wound to the head,” said Mucciaccio.

When Miami-Dade Animal Services went to pick her up, they quickly realized she needed immediate medical attention.

That’s when iHeart Animal Rescue stepped in and rushed her to Knowles Animal Clinic.

“Right now, she’s not stable, so she can’t do surgery,” said Marcus.

Miracle’s doctors quickly realized her injuries may be worse than they initially thought.

“What his concern is, he can see the bullet. Now, the bullet went in the head; the bullet, he sees it’s the abdomen, he can feel it,” said. “but the question is, what happened on the ride? Are there fragments in there? Did it hurt any organs in there? This is what his fear is.”

“This is not the first time, and it’s becoming a problem,” said Mucciaccio.

The animal group’s most recent problem involved a dog named Justice, who was found stabbed multiple times last month in Pompano Beach.

Justice also received medical attention at Knowles Animal Clinic, made a full recovery and was recently adopted.

As for Miracle, she still has a long road ahead. She currently has fluid buildup and possible internal injuries, as doctors work to figure out the best way to safely remove the bullet.

The rescue group is not only hoping for justice when it comes finding whoever shot Miracle, but also hoping for help getting her the care she needs and the life she deserves.

“We need all the help. When they get here, they stay here, they get what they need, and then they need to be going into a foster home,” said Mucciaccio.

The group has already spent $10,000 to $15,000 for Miracle’s medical care. For more information on how to help iHeart Animal Rescue, click here.

