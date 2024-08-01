DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The nightmare continues for a South Florida man after his name was used by a suspect with a dark past, a problem that, he said, is now standing in the way of a new job.

Mekal Wilson detailed the latest chapter in his identity theft saga with 7News on Thursday.

“It’s been devastating. It really has set me back,” he said.

Wilson’s name has been used and abused, months after his wallet was stolen, and he continues to pay the price for crimes he didn’t commit.

On Nov. 23, a suspect who was running away from police was carrying Wilson’s ID and was arrested under his name.

With the help of 7News, Wilson eventually got that sorted out, but his problems weren’t over yet.

“Just yesterday, I get an email back that says, ‘You are not hireable,'” he said.

After applying for a job with the United States Postal Service, the response he received indicated “He has an active warrant for his arrest … related to a crime in Doral.”

Wilson started reaching out to Doral Police and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

“Everyone that I call leads me to a dead end,” he said.

7News has contacted the department as well, along with the state attorney’s office.

Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson for Doral Police said in an email that the department has no record of issuing a warrant in Wilson’s name.

As for the state attorney’s office, they report having no record of an active case in his name, but there is an active case for the man accused of using his identity, and it’s listed under his alias, Makel Wilson.

“At this point, I’m just at my end,” Wilson said.

Wilson has less than a week to clear his name, or the job with the postal service is off the table.

“Having had it snatched away from me due to something that is beyond my control, due to something that I have gone through leaps and bounds to correct, it’s devastating,” he said.

7News has sent all of this information to the state attorney’s office and Doral Police to see whether this incident can get resolved and Wilson can begin his new career.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.