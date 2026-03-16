SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Students at a South Florida high school received a big surprise for an annual tradition.

Seniors at G. Holmes Braddock Senior High thought they were headed to a routine senior assembly to celebrate their last semester before college. But they were met with some unforgettable news.

“We are thrilled to let you know Macy’s and Becca’s Closet have come together to fully sponsor the 2026 prom for seniors at G. Holmes Senior High,” said Pam Kirtman, Becca’s Closet’s co-president.

Local organization Becca’s Closet teamed up with retail giant Macy’s to provide the entire senior class at Braddock with a free prom.

Under this partnership, students won’t have to worry about breaking the bank —or their parents’ money —for tickets.

Students told 7News the announcement was a welcome surprise!

“I was super excited when we found out that Macy’s is gonna sponsor our whole prom, not just for us here, but for the whole school,” said student Cristian Batista. “It’s an amazing opportunity that Macy’s is giving us. We’re very grateful and we’re especially grateful from Becca’s Closet.”

The goal of this partnership is to remove the financial barrier for many families, allowing the entire class to celebrate this milestone together and adding a high school memory they won’t forget.

“It’s a way for us to impact more than one student at a time. In funding this prom, we are impacting over 500 seniors at once and making such a huge difference in the quality of their life and the quality of senior year, which is so expensive,” said Kirtman.

Becca’s Closet started in South Florida. Since then, the organization has grown into a nationally recognized nonprofit, helping thousands of students experience prom and other important milestones.

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