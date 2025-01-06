WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An 18-year-old Miami resident has bonded out of jail, days after being arrested for making threatening posts on Instagram.

Ronaldo Hernandez is facing a felony charge after, officials said, he posted alarming comments in a chat with friends about blowing up a house.

According to the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center, an account named “JurrasicParkLover2006,” posted messages such as, “Bad things are going to happen” and “Bombing a house today.” Instagram identified the account holder as Hernandez.

Investigators from the FBI and Hammocks District police responded to Hernandez’s home and took him into custody without incident.

During questioning, officials said Hernandez admitted to making the posts but said they were intended as a joke.

Hernandez was charged with making threats and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

He appeared in bond court, alongside his parents who chose not to speak, on Monday.

“You were arrested for making threats for a mass shooting or terrorism,” said the judge.

Hernandez’s attorney, David Donet, spoke on the family’s behalf in court.

“Sounds terrible, but it was a joke posted to a private chatroom with friends on Instagram,” he said.

Hours later, as he walked out of jail, Hernandez told 7News this whole experience has taught him a valuable lesson.

“Why did you write that threat?” 7News’ reporter Gail Levy asked.

“It’s a joke, it’s a joke, it was only supposed to be a joke,” said Hernandez. “It wasn’t directed at anybody specifically.”

“So you think Instagram saw it and reported it?” asked Levy.

“I’m pretty sure. I think it’s right to do so and if it was a different situation, it could have helped a really big problem,” he said.

Now he wants others to learn from his mistake.

“Would you ever make a joke like that again?” asked Levy.

“No. Never,” he said.

Donet said the family is distraught.

“Their son has been a great kid, he’s never been in trouble, he’s been an honor student. They are very distraught about the whole situation,” he said.

The lawyer said Hernandez has learned his lesson.

“It was a bad joke and I believe he’s learned his lesson and he will deal with the consequences,” said Donet.

And as Hernandez walked out of jail Monday night, he reiterated that feeling.

“It was a joke, and a very bad joke, and I’m extremely sorry for making it. I’ve learned all that I could in my time here, and I apologize a a lot to the people that it may concern,” Hernandez said.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.