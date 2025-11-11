FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A chill in the air spread across South Florida as a cold front descended on the Sunshine State, sending temperatures tumbling into the upper 40s and low 50s on Veterans Day.

The coldest air felt in the region this season did not stop people from going out on their morning walks along Fort Lauderdale Beach. Some people were even wearing shorts.

A man riding his bicycle told 7News he was startled by the the abrupt change in temperatures, which were as high as the 80s on Monday and hit 87 on Sunday.

“I’m absolutely freezing. It’s 47 degrees; this is crazy but enjoyable,” he said. “Yeah, I bike every morning, but this is definitely a new extreme, but I gotta keep up the routine.”

As late as 7 a.m. on Tuesday, parts of Broward County did not crack 50 degrees Fahrenheit. As of 8 a.m., Coral Springs and Weston reported 47 degrees, Davie and Hollywood reported 48, and Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Pembroke Pines and Pompano Beach reported 49 degrees.

South of the county line, Coconut Grove, Doral, Miami Shores, North Miami and South Miami reported 49 degrees, but most of Miami-Dade remains in the low 50s, with 50 degrees reported in the City of Miami, Miami Beach, Miami Lakes, Opa-locka and Sunny Isles Beach.

Most of the Florida Keys stayed in the mid to high 50s.

Almost everyone who spoke to 7News on Fort Lauderdale Beach said they’re enjoying the change of weather.

“It’s nice, for a difference. Yeah, I’m enjoying it,” said a woman.

“It’s a beautiful change. You only get so many days [like this] a year, so we’re Floridian, wear the shorts,” said a man wearing a Chicago baseball cap, a light gray hoodie and light gray short shorts. “We’re warm up top, cold on the bottom.”

“Yeah, no, it’s great. It’s definitely a big change from the 95 degrees and 100% humidity, si I’m definitely going to enjoy it,” said a man.

“If we get five more days of this, I wouldn’t complain,” said a woman.

Windy conditions are making the temperatures chillier than they are, as low as the lower 40s in Broward, with gusts reported between 25 and 35 miles per hour.

Most of South Florida won’t rise above the mid 60s into Tuesday evening. People are advised to dress in layers when going out all day Tuesday.

