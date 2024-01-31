COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - An Italian catamaran built on the principles of inclusion kicked off a United States tour, and its first stop was Miami.

Io Spirito di Stella dropped anchor in Coconut Grove on Wednesday.

7News cameras captured the crew as they stood and saluted while “The Star-Spangled Banner” played.

The one-of-a-kind vessel was welcomed by Shake-A-Leg President Harry Horgan. For nearly 30 years, Shake-A-Leg in Coconut Grove has been giving people with disabilities the opportunity to get on the water.

“This is an example, when you look at design and a team, that anything is possible,” said Horgan.

The 56-foot, wheelchair accessible Spirito, a symbol of patriotism, pride and inclusivity, has started a two-year global journey with wounded veterans and people with disabilities on board.

“We invite anyone with a disability who wants to see this boat to come on down. We’ll get them out on the water,” said Horgan.

Long known for its contributions to help people with disabilities enjoy the water, Shake-A-Leg Miami has got a fleet of vessels accessible to people who are unable to walk or have other challenges.

Horgan said the Italian catamaran is universally accessible.

“So, no matter what your disabilities or abilities are, you can be able to get on it, you’re going to be able to sail it,” he said.

Andrea Stella, the owner of the Spirito, described the special features that set his vessel apart.

“In this catamaran, you can roll in or roll out with your wheelchair. You have an elevator that takes you in the aisles, where you have a bedroom and a restroom,” he said.

When he built this catamaran, Stella said, there was nothing like it. Since then, it’s bringing big smiles to everyone.

“Everybody finally feels that they can enjoy a moment by the sea, which is usually something that, once you’re in wheelchair, don’t think is going to be possible or easily accessible to do it,” said Pepe Accarpio, a friend of Stella. “That’s the big impact.”

The goal of the trip around the world is to show new possibilities for all people with disabilities.

