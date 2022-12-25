A dangerous drive ended with a rude awakening for a Northwest Miami-Dade family in the middle of the night.

Jesus Padron is still reeling hours after the overnight crash at his home along Northwest 196th Terrace, near 48th Court.

“This is unbelievable. I mean, I’ve never seen this in my life,” he said.

The homeowner said he was fast asleep when a car came smashing through the property.

Part of the SUV involved is seen on the left-hand corner of Ring surveillance video a second before it hit the house.

“I was sleeping, and just debris, ‘boom,’ hit me in the face,” he said.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the crash-and-dash just before 4 a.m. on Saturday.

“I got cut. Some glass, some glass went to my bed,” said Padron.

Cameras captured first responders working to pull the yellow Mercedes-Benz SUV involved in the crash out of the home.

Padron said his daughter would usually be in he bedroom where the car struck the house. He said he’s thankful she wasn’t home at the time.

“The car just went straight through. Luckily, my daughter wasn’t there, because it went through my daughter’s room,” he said.

Padron said the driver of the Mercedes ran off.

Saturday evening, 7News cameras captured a sign from the Miami-Dade County Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources declaring the house unsafe.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

If you have any information on this hot-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

