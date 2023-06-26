MIAMI (WSVN) - Cruise ships in PortMiami encountered delays after a boat wreck that left a man dead and sent another to the hospital forced authorities to shut down the waterway for hours, sparking frustrations among passengers.

7News cameras captured the 30-foot boat involved in Sunday morning’s crash as it was pulled from the depths of Government Cut.

Radio transmissions captured the moment first responders were alerted about the crash.

“The far east side of Dodge Island reference a boat collision,” said a dispatcher.

Just before 4 a.m., investigators said, the boat crashed into a Fisher Island ferry, just off the port.

One man who was found in the water was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center. The second boater did not survive; his body was later recovered by the dive team.

The investigation and subsequent salvage of the vessel involved shut down the North channel for hours, forcing cruise ships inbound to remain at sea.

By mid-afternoon, the port was back open, and the ships were allowed to dock.

“We were fortunate,” said Dana, a cruise ship passenger.

Dana said her family’s cruise vacation was delayed, like so many other passengers waiting at the port to board their ships.

“It is an inconvenience when you’re planning, and their communication wasn’t all that great,” she said.

While she understand these things happen, Dana said the cruise lines could have better handled the situation.

“They weren’t keeping up with the time. They said, ‘Just wait,'” said Dana, “so, if we would have waited at home, we could have potentially missed the cruise, but we’re lucky.”

But others on board the inbound the MSC Seascape did not feel lucky.

A group from Delaware did not mince words about their experience.

“Horrific. It was chaos,” said Theresa. “I want to pray for the family of the person who got hurt, but they need to get better organized. They are not prepared; they need to get prepared.”

“We stood in line for 10 hours,” said Lawrence. “Got up at 6 o’clock this morning to stand in line.”

“There was no charging station for cellphones, wasn’t no water, no nothing,” said Jay.

Theresa, Lawrence and Jay said they are now stuck in the Magic City another night.

“We had to get a hotel, all of that stuff, and rearrange our flight, call out for work tomorrow, you know what I mean?” said Jay.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is attempting to determine what led up to the boat crash. As of late Sunday night, investigators have not identified the boaters.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.