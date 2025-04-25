SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have confirmed the identities of both the suspect and the victims of a fatal warehouse double shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Businesses and residents in the area hunkered down amidst the panic as one store in particular became a safe haven.

35-year-old Armando Yadró Alea was in the area of the 7300 block of Southwest 45th Street at around 1 p.m. on Thursday when 38-year-old Eduardo Rivero and his half-brother, 49-year-old Roberto Leyva, became involved in a domestic dispute just outside Price Right Motors.

The ensuing caused Leyva to brandish a firearm and shoot Rivero, who was revealed by a close family friend to be the owner of the shop. He then fired again, striking Armando.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene, and there was an exchange of gunfire, resulting in officers shooting the suspect.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, capturing one of the victims in the bed of a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s pickup truck.

Family members gathered outside of HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, where both the victims and the alleged gunman were transported. Rivero, unfortunately, would pass away.

A man who described himself as Rivero’s brother arrived at the hospital upset and saying that Rivero was shot and killed by the subject.

“And he killed my little brother; that little [expletive] is alive. He better hope they put him in prison,” he said. “He got shot through his neck; it went out his head, and he’s alive. That shooter’s alive.”

The industrial plaza, filled with businesses, became the stage for terror as gunfire erupted. Surveillance cameras captured the moments three children ran for their lives after their father noticed the gunshots. They first attempted to go through the main door of a nearby business before going around the back, where another resident, Donna, took them inside for safety.

“He told them to run, so they ran here,” Donna said. “And we had them hide there, and I said, Stay here, let me see what’s going on. Then, we walked out that way, and we saw the cops. Then the mom mode kind of kicked in. She was like, ‘Can you please let us in and hide somewhere because there is a shooting’?” And at first it was a shock.”

Employees from all around eventually made their way to the store, where police sheltered everyone.

“This unfortunate situation is domestic-related. This was clearly a family argument, a family problem for many years. The subject went there, specifically, to confront his half-brother,” said MDSO Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz. “We’re very grateful that there were not more or additional victims due to this situation.”

“You know, I’m still in shock,” Donna said. “You hear these things and don’t really know until it happens.”

The plaza also included a cheerleading camp for children. Parents and the young girls described the scary experience.

“A lady that worked there came to us and told us to get to the wall, and that’s what we did,” said a young girl.

“We had 20 girls, and just to see their little faces, it was just scary, like the reality of it, like, oh, my God,” said the young girl’s mother.

“I saw a lot of police officers with all of their gear. All of their armor,” said another witness.

“I heard the shootout,” said a woman who was in the area. “It’s just heartbreaking.”

Armando, who is recovering in stable condition, was working at the time of the shooting. Leyva, the alleged shooter, is in critical condition.

