MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Public Schools employee, accused of inappropriate behavior involving minors appeared before a judge.

Martin Zaretsky, 50, was arrested and charged with seven counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child between 13 and 17 years old, as well as seven counts of offenses against students by authority figures.

He worked in the information technology department at Bob Graham Education Center in Miami Lakes, where he worked on computers.

“This Is a very good school,” said a parent. “It’s an A plus school. Nothing like this has happened before.”

During his court appearance on Tuesday, the judge ordered Zaretsky to not have contact with the alleged victims, not have unsupervised contact with any minor children and he must stay away from Bob Graham Education Center

The judge also set his bond to $70,000.

According to the arrest report, Zaretsky tried to engage in romantic relationships with several students and touched them over their clothes in a lewd manner. The report also stated that he also exchanged text messages with two of the victims on several occasions.

Police said that there were several incidents in which Zaretsky would wait for the victims after school, he walked into his office, would give them candy and he also would take students out of their classes so they can skip them and accompany him around the school’s campus.

He would also, police said, get students’ cellphones back that were taken by other school administrators.

One parents said that nothing like this has happened before. A pair of students recognized Zaretsky as the “technology guy,” saying he would fix the air vents and computers.

“He would just make funny comments,” said one female student.

A spokesperson with M-DCPS released a statement that reads:

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools is deeply disturbed by the troubling allegations made against this individual. Upon learning about this suspected behavior, Miami-Dade Schools Police immediately began their investigation and subsequently made an arrest. This type of comportment will not be tolerated as it runs contrary to the professional conduct we expect from all employees. The District has initiated employment termination proceedings, and will ensure the individual is precluded from seeking future employment with the District.” M-DCPS

The mother of one of those victim involved reached out to 7News and said she is afraid that there may be more victims.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.