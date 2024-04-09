MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a Miami-Dade Public Schools employee accused of inappropriate behavior involving minors.

Officials said Martin Zaretsky has been charged with seven counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child between 13 and 17 years old, as well as seven counts of offenses against students by authority figures.

The 50-year-old suspect works in the information technology department at Bob Graham Education Center in Miami Lakes.

A spokesperson with M-DCPS released a statement that reads:

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools is deeply disturbed by the troubling allegations made against this individual. Upon learning about this suspected behavior, Miami-Dade Schools Police immediately began their investigation and subsequently made an arrest. This type of comportment will not be tolerated as it runs contrary to the professional conduct we expect from all employees. The District has initiated employment termination proceedings, and will ensure the individual is precluded from seeking future employment with the District.”

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.