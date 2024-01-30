MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - An Israeli youth basketball team has landed in South Florida for a week of tournaments against local athletes.

The team, consisting of 24 teens along with their coach and staff, were greeted with cheers, balloons, and warm welcomes at Miami International Airport on Tuesday.

The trip, sponsored by the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, offers the team a temporary escape from the war zone following the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. Due to safety reasons, the team has had to spread all across Israel thus they all rarely get to be together.

“It’s amazing because this is like the second time all the kids are together because we are like spread all over Israel right now because of the situation,” said Sagee Katav, coach for Israeli youth basketball team.

During the week-long trip, they’ll play games at the Jewish community center, watch a Miami Heat game, and get to meet some of the basketball players on the Heat team.

Two team members on the team said they were excited to be in Miami but also missed home.

“It’s exciting but because of the situation, it’s also scary to be here,” said player Guy Eidan.

“To be out of Israel, it’s kind of a relief a bit but I still kind of miss my home but it’s really fun to be here with my friends as well,” said player Omer Yahav.

Several Pinecrest families will open their doors to the team, hosting them during their trip.

