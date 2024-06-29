MIAMI (WSVN) - A bagel shop in downtown Miami has been hit by hate again after being targeted by repeated acts of antisemitism in the past.

Someone tore down the Israeli flag outside the Holy Bagels and Pizzeria, located on Northwest First Avenue and First Street, Thursday night, according to Josh Nodel, the shop’s owner.

Nodel said someone else took off with the flag later that night.

The same shop was hit by a vandal just two weeks ago after they spray-painted the windows with “Free Palestine” and “Stop Genocide,” then tore down a U.S.-Israeli flag and tied it around the front door handles.

This marked the fourth time in nearly eight months that one of Josh Nodel’s businesses has been defaced.

The business owner’s other bagel shop in Miami Beach has also been hit by vandals several times over the past few months.

