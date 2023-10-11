MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Large crowds gathered in Miami Beach at the Holocaust Memorial to show their support for Israel. The crowd was large and their hearts were full.

It was a rare Tuesday night as the crowd of all ages stood shoulder to shoulder to sing, cry, pray and listen.

Their messages were strong and held high as they were displayed near the giant Holocaust memorial hand that represents so much suffering.

The most recent suffering is why the Israel Solidarity Rally was held.

“I think it’s very important that we as American stand up for democracy here and Israel and anywhere in the world that democracy exists and oppose the forces that would destroy us,” said a supporter.

“We are here to support them anyway we can,” said a supporter.

As people came to the event, they filed into the heavily secured event that was under the watchful eye of multiple officers who were at the scene, when they heard familiar voices that spoke in support of Israel.

“It was an attack that is reverberating around the world,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

“It was the single deadliest day for Jews since the end of the Holocaust,” said Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio.

“People who are killing children and seniors,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

Florida Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson was also in attendence.

But the rally wasn’t about those who were at the podium as much as it was for the people who were in the crowd.

“I’m a holocaust survivor. I’ve seen enough,” Willy Lipschutz said

“I grew up in Miami but I’ve been living in Israel for 12 years now,” said a supporter. “We came to Miami to be with my family for the holiday. My husband’s family lives, a lot of them, right on the Gaza border. His, almost 90-year-old grandmother, was evacuated from a warehouse after hiding out for over a day, alone in her bomb shelter.”

There was some joy in the comfort of being together, but Lipschutz didn’t let anyone forget why they were all there in the first place.

“Do you see people of children in cages, babies with their heads cut off? Lipschutz said, “what more do you have to see?”

Streets were closed for hours until the event finally wrapped up after 8 p.m.

