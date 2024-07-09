MIAMI (WSVN) - Several small islands in Biscayne Bay, that have been off-limits to boaters since Memorial Day weekend, will reopen Friday.

Osprey, Morningside Island, Pace Picnic Island, and Willis Island will welcome back visitors, months after they were closed as officials work to clear them of trash and prevent further littering.

The reopening will feature enhanced enforcement measures and a renewed focus on the responsible enjoyment of these treasured natural areas.

Officials said if the littering returns, they will close the islands again.

