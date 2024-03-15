MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly released body camera video captured the moment the parents of a former OnlyFans model accused in her boyfriend’s murder were caught and cuffed.

On Jan. 30, authorities apprehended 60-year-old Kim Clenney and his wife, 57-year-old Deborah Lyn Clenney, at their Austin, Texas home.

“There are warrants for you and your wife’s arrest,” said an arresting office in the bodycam video.

“What?!” said Kim. “I can’t imagine why there’s a warrant for our arrest, though.”

“We get it. We’re from Texas. We’re from Austin here. This isn’t our case,” said a deputy with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

“This is related to your daughter’s case in Florida,” said the arresting officer.

The Clenneys’ daughter, former OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney, is in jail, accused of stabbing her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, in their luxury condo in Miami on April 3, 2022.

Nearly two years later, her parents were taken into custody, accused of working with their jailed daughter and her legal team to hack the late Obumseli’s computer, rather than first turning it over to lawyers.

“This is insanity. The whole thing is [expletive],” Kim is heard saying in the bodycam video.

“No, I’m not OK!” said Deborah.

Courtney’s parents were surprised at their home by Miami-Dade Police detectives and Travis County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Kim and Deborah were emotional and had questions.

“What are the warrants for?” asked Kim.

“Unauthorized computer access. OK, so it’s basically a hacking charge out of the state of Florida. It’s a computer crime,” said a MDPD detective.

Deputies comforted the distraught couple before their ride to jail.

“It will be an inconvenience, but it’ll be all all right,” said a deputy. “Give each other some hugs and stuff and some peer support.”

While putting her in handcuffs, a deputy asked Deborah, “Do you have any problems with your shoulder?”

“Yes, I do,” she said.

“I’ll help you as best I can,” a deputy said after putting the couple in a cruiser.

The couple needed to be booked in Austin before heading to Miami-Dade County.

Courtney was also hit with the hacking charge.

“Is this really necessary?” asked Kim.

“Ah, unfortunately, yes,” responded a deputy.

“This will be a very short ride. There’s no traffic now, so we’ll make it quick,” said a deputy.

“This is [expletive],” Kim is heard saying in video recorded inside the cruiser.

The couple’s legal team described the computer hacking charge as frivolous and without merit.

Courtney has repeatedly denied she committed murder, instead calling her actions self-defense.

