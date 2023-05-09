NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation into a South Florida cold case has finally been solved after more than 60 years.

The victim, Joseph DiMare, was found dead in his vehicle back in 1961.

His wife, Frances DiMare, always alleged that they were the victims of crooks who knocked her unconscious and shot her husband.

Investigators said her inconsistent statements and a trail of evidence revealed that it was Frances who kill her husband, who was possibly motivated by an impending divorce.

Frances died in 2006.

