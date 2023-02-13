DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The massive weekend fire at at the Covanta Energy Plant facility is still smoking on Monday.

Crews said they are dealing with approximately two football fields worth of burning debris.

“This is going to be a long term fire, multi operational period, we’re looking at several days,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief, Ray Jadallah.

The accident happened on Sunday in the area of 6990 NW 97th Ave., at around 2:20 p.m., Sunday.

7 skyforce moving over the destroyed facility after the massive fire.

Hot spots persist in Doral at Miami Dade County’s resources recovery facility, the plant used to turn waste to energy.

“We saw a big cloud of smoke coming out and we saw the fire trucks just rushing in,” said a man.

Hundreds of firefighters battled the blaze into the night and the next day.

Nestor Perez with Earth Justice said his nonprofit environmental law organization has been asking the county to shut-down the facility for over a year.

“It shows that it has to go,” said Perez.

“There is other ways to manage waste that is not landfilling and is not incineration,” said Perez.

Accidental incineration of the whole operation is what happened Sunday after investigators said a conveyor belt moved the fire from building to building.

This spot will not be accepting loads of trash creating another challenge for the county.

“Our department of solid waste has already worked to reroute the trash collection that would have been previously delivered to this site, so you should experience no delays in your trash pickup,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The county has been monitoring the air quality and officials said so far, there’s no problem.

There have been no reports of injures.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.