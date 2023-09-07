SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Over two years have passed since the tragic collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside and the officials overseeing the investigation are preparing to provide an update on their findings.

On Thursday, investigators are scheduled to review the progress of their inquiry into the devastating incident, emphasizing that this review is focused on “fact-finding” rather than assigning blame.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) is set to host a meeting to shed more light on the factors that led to the fatal collapse. During this meeting, officials will examine the current status of the investigation into the partial collapse of the condominium building in Surfside. Importantly, NIST clarifies that their goal is to gather factual information and their findings are not intended to apportion fault.

As of now, only preliminary information can be released, with no final conclusions drawn.

This development unfolds in the context of plans to construct a new building at the site of the collapse. The Surfside Planning and Zoning Board has already granted approval to a proposal by a Dubai-based developer to build a luxury condominium in the area.

However, the plan has faced resistance from some families of the victims who oppose the proposal, citing concerns about its proximity to a designated permanent memorial site. They argue that the proposal includes provisions for a garbage pickup area and a loading dock that could disrupt the sanctity of the memorial.

Martin Langesfeld, who lost his sister in the tragic collapse, expressed the families’ perspective.

“It’s hard to accept the fact that there’s going to be another building, but we’re not trying to stop that building from going up,” he said. “What we’re trying to do is incorporate a memorial on the site of the collapse and work with the developer’s demands. Real estate and profit cannot come before lives.”

The devastating incident occurred on June 24, 2021, when the 40-year-old Champlain Towers South suddenly crumbled. Thursday’s meeting is expected to provide the community, local officials, and the families of the victims with clarity regarding the circumstances that led to this heart-wrenching tragedy.

