NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Heavy presence was seen by the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office overnight.

Officials are currently investigating the scene in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The incident reportedly took place just before 10 p.m., Wednesday in the area of Fontainebleau Boulevard.

The Fontainebleau Milton Apartment garage is reportedly the focus of the investigation.

A crime scene technician was also on the scene.

A man, appearing to have been handcuffed to a stretcher, was seen transported to the hospital with a Band-Aid on the right side of his face.

Details on the investigation are unclear.

The police presence has since cleared.

7News has reached out to MDSO for more information.

