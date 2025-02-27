NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A heavy police presence was seen overnight in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood as police conducted an investigation.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an unknown incident that took place just before 10 p.m., Wednesday in the area of Fontainebleau Boulevard.

Deputies and Crime Scene Investigators focused their investigation on the Fontainebleau Milton Apartment garage, which is likely where the incident occurred.

A man believed to be involved in the incident was transported to a hospital. His exact role in the matter, is unclear. 7News captured his arrival at the hospital, he appeared to be handcuffed to a stretcher with a Band-Aid on the right side of his face.

Officials have not released any information surrounding the circumstances of their investigation.

The police presence has since cleared.

7News has reached out to MDSO for more information.

