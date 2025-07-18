MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials are investigating a stabbing in downtown Miami that sent one woman to the hospital.

“It’s going to be 150 Northeast Eighth Street; you may be closed in the parking lot of the rear. Reference to a female stabbed,” said a dispatcher.

7News cameras captured the moments police and fire rescue units responded to the area near the Miami World Center building off Northwest Eighth Street at around midnight. A 38-year-old woman, appearing alert, was led by first responders to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The circumstances surrounding this incident, as well as any potential suspects, are currently unclear.

