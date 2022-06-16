SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue converged on a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood to investigate a shooting involving one of their own.

Shots were fired Wednesday night at around 8:30 p.m. when a police-involved shooting occurred in an apartment complex located at 8002 SW 149th Avenue.

Police told 7News they responded to several calls about a violent disturbance and a woman inside an apartment screaming.

Officers arrived on the scene to an altercation inside one of the units at the Peppermill Condominiums and had to breach the door before going inside.

Richard Hollis, 21, was behind the door armed with two knives in his hand. As police tried to de-escalate the situation, Hollis would not comply causing one of the officers to fire his gun.

The suspect was wounded, taken to Kendall Regional Trauma Center and later died from his injuries.

The investigation is being held by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Police have not yet revealed the name of the officer who used his gun on the suspect.

