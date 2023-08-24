MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a police-involved shooting in Miami after a situation unfolded, Thursday morning.

Several Miami Police officers were at the scene of 69th Terrace just off 15th Avenue. In the early hours of the day, SWAT teams were also on the scene.

Although details of the incident are limited, it appears that authorities attempted to get someone out of a home.

Live video footage showed fire rescue crews taking a man, who had handcuffs around his wrists, out on a gurney and into an ambulance to transport him to a Jackson Memorial Hospital due to shortness of breath.

The Department of Homeland Security was also on the scene, but it is unclear what their involvement is in this incident.

Officials have been contacted for more information.

