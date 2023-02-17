MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - On Friday morning, emergency crews responded to a fire in Miami Gardens.

Investigators are trying to determine whether this fire was intentional or not.

Just after 12:30 a.m., surveillance video from a home across the street from the house that caught fire captured a person on a bike in front of the house and lights flashing on the house. The bicyclist rode away as the sparks on the video footage got brighter.

This incident happened on the 2400th block of Northwest 170th Street where Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

The family inside the house was able to evacuate unharmed.

Their house is unliveable but the Red Cross is helping them make accommodations.

Detectives are still investigating what led up to this fire.

