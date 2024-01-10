NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A homicide investigation is underway after, police said, one person was shot and killed following a dispute inside a business in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene of the shooting at the Point Ives Building, a business strip center near the intersection of Northeast 199th Street and Second Avenue, Wednesday afternoon.

According to investigators, a dispute between two people led to one producing a firearm, fatally shooting the other.

Witnesses said they believe the shooting happened inside a nail salon.

“They weren’t allowing anyone to come in the building and come out of the building,” said a witness, “so after questioning what happened, they said it was a shooting that occurred inside a nail shop, and I think it was a young lady that was shot inside of the shop.”

Police said the identified suspect ran off and has fled the area.

At around 5 p.m., 7News cameras captured several officers taking a man into custody and walking him across 199th Street in handcuffs to be interviewed. However, it’s unclear whether or not this individual is related to the shooting.

