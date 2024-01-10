NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A homicide investigation is underway after, police said, one person was shot and killed following a dispute inside a nail salon in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene of the shooting along the 100 block of Northeast 199th Street, Wednesday afternoon.

According to investigators, a dispute between two men inside a nail salon led to one producing a firearm, fatally shooting the other.

Police said the identified suspect ran off and has fled the area.

7News has learned there is someone in the back of an MDPD cruiser, but it remains unclear who this person is.

