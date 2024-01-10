NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A homicide investigation is underway after, police said, one person was shot and killed inside a business in Northeast Miami-Dade, triggering a search for two people involved.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene of the shooting at the Point Ives Building, an office plaza near the intersection of Northeast 199th Street and Second Avenue, Wednesday afternoon.

Speaking at a news conference hours later, Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said the incident happened at around 3 p.m. inside a salon.

“Two subjects dressed in dark clothing entered the business, approached the victim shot the victim and then fled,” he said. “They fled in a white vehicle, possibly a Mercedes.”

Heavily armed police officers surrounded and locked down the busy property.

Witness Venise Danda described the scene after police responded.

“They weren’t allowing anybody to come in the building and come out of the building,” she said, “so after questioning what happened, they said it was a shooting that occurred inside the nail shop.”

“There were people inside, and that’s what makes it even more of a volatile and dangerous situation,” said Zabaleta, “because of the fact that you’re in a confined space when shots rang out.

7News cameras captured a woman screaming as she sat in a sidewalk near a police cruiser.

Police kept the plaza taped off into the night. A large group that showed told 7News off camera that they were there as a show of support to the victim and his family. Nobody wanted to be interviewed.

Just after 10 p.m., cameras showed detectives on the second floor of the office plaza, as they guarded and walked in and out of the salon.

Meanwhile, the search for the subjects continues.

“That’s somebody’s son, somebody’s dad, somebody’s friend,” said Zabaleta.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.