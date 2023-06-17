DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - About more than a dozen Doral Police officers are at the scene at an apartment building in Doral after an overnight incident.

Authorities are conducting an investigation at Amli Doral on 41st Street and 115th Avenue, shutting down part of 41st Street. Their investigation seems to be focused on a building in front of the street.

Police started arriving at the scene at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday after receiving a call over their radio about a home invasion.

Officials said there were reports of potential shots fired.

Staging areas were set up in front of the complex as well as across the street at a nearby shopping center.

7News reached out to Doral Police to get more information about what exactly played out early Saturday morning, but many details still remain unclear.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.