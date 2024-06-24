SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in the water in Sunny Isles Beach.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed a Sunny Isles Police boat recovering the body in the area of 400 Sunny Isles Blvd.

According to Miami-Dade Police, a passerby discovered the body around 9:50 a.m. Monday and alerted authorities.

Police said the woman’s body showed no obvious signs of trauma, and the incident is currently classified as an unclassified death investigation.

The woman’s identity is unknown at this time.

