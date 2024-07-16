MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after, police said, a woman was a victim of sexual battery in Miami Beach.

According to Miami Beach Police, the woman was allegedly attacked on the beach walk between 23rd and 24th streets, Tuesday morning.

Sources told 7News that the woman was rollerblading when the suspect approached her from behind, grabbed her, threw her to the ground, choked her and then pulled her into the shrubs where she was assaulted.

7News exclusively obtained surveillance video capturing the vicious attack. A person jogging in front of the victim didn’t hear, see or react while the victim was attacked. The victim can be seen trying to fight off the subject but appears to lose consciousness and is pulled into the shrubs, out of the camera’s view.

“What we know at this time is the female victim was rollerblading at which point a subject attacked her unprovokedly from behind,” said Miami Beach Police Department Officer Christopher Bess. “This was a very, very heinous attack and our organization is taking this very, very seriously.”

7News has not confirmed how the woman was helped but someone called for assistance and the victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

She was interviewed by police.

Bristol Grenfell said she does her daily exercise in the same beach walk.

“Very unfortunate, like that simply shouldn’t happen,” she said.

She said this kind of crime is why she avoids late nights and early hours in the area and is always on guard.

“I have no problem looking behind me, I read like if you do feel unsafe, look the person in the eyes, like clock them and make them aware that you know they are there,” said Grenfell. “Just to keep yourself safe.”

According to Miami Beach Police, they are searching for a 20 to 30-year-old Black male who stands at around 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

“Our priority right now is to identify and locate this offender. There are still many questions that we’re seeking to answer. There are still many components on this case that are actively being investigated. We do have great leads. There is no doubt in my mind that we will locate, identify, and apprehend this offender,” said Bess. “However, what we can tell the public is this was indeed an isolated incident. We have every resource of the Miami Beach Department investigative unit, boots on the ground, actively looking for this subject.

The subject also has arm tattoos and short-length hair twists.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.