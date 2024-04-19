MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are searching for a man who, they say, was caught on doorbell video trying to break into several apartments in Wynwood and managed to steal from one of them.

Photos, provided to 7News by tenants at the Wynd27 and Wynd28 apartments, shows the subject wearing a hat that reads “BAD” as he walks into people’s apartments, terrorizing tenants.

“Well, he ain’t good,” said tenant Dillon Walker.

“Ain’t good” is how residents describe the thief, who they say, has them on high alert.

According to police, the man has been removing and stealing items in this Wynwood complex and then disappearing like the wind.

“This guy walks into the apartment just like Cosmo Kramer and my girlfriend’s sitting in the bed. She sees him and she’s like ‘Hello?,’ and he’s like ‘Oh, I’m here with security,'” said tenant Mario De Armas.

“I hear somebody open the door and he’s going ‘Security, security, is anyone home?’ and I’m a little confused because I didn’t call for security,” said Valentina. “The only thing I had on me was pepper spray.”

Walker told 7News that people in the complex don’t feel safe.

“Our senses are heightened. People haven’t felt safe,” said Walker.

The man is said to have snatched purses, packages, and tried to open apartment doors late at night.

“He better not try to come knock on my door and open my door up,” said Walker.

According to some residents, the man enters the apartment and steals their valuables as they take a shower.

“Coming into the building late at night, or during the day. We’re not quite sure how he’s been getting in, but I know the door hasn’t been auto locking,” said Walker.

Walker lives in Wynd27. He said that he’s seen the subject around the complex over the last few weeks and that the man even had a weird encounter with his girlfriend.

“I think when you live anywhere and you pay anything, you just want to feel safe at home,” said Walker.

The apartment complex held an open forum for all residents within the last few days to address this problem.

Walker said he’s already seeing positive changes.

“We now have a concierge that’s here through most of the day and night. I know they are updating the latch cryptic codes, so say he did have someone’s code, or a way to get in, those have been changed,” said Walker.

Now, residents like Walker, have a message for the apartment thief.

“Clean up your act, bro. People are out looking for you. They’re gonna catch you. Where there’s smoke, there’s a fire,” said Walker.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

