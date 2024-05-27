OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway in Opa-locka after a teenager was rushed to the hospital after they were reportedly shot in the neck.

Opa-locka Police and police from several agencies arrived at the scene at 14000 NW 37th Ave., Monday afternoon.

7News camera captured a police presence focused on an apartment building on Sharazad Boulevard and Ali Baba Avenue. A police chopper was also assisting with the investigation.

Police cruisers were seen heading south on Northwest 27th Avenue.

A witness in the area told 7News that they heard about five or six gunshots ringing out in the area.

The witness described people walking next to the liquor store along Ali Baba Avenue. He said he saw one man walking and then heard another man hollering back at him.

That’s when the witness heard gunshots.

“A guy walked there, stopped right there, yelled back, some guy walked back there and we heard a shooting ‘bam, bam, bam,'” the witness said. “About five or six shots.”

Details remain limited as police continue to investigate the shooting.

The condition of the teen remains unknown.

