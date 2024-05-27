OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway in Opa-locka after a teenager was rushed to the hospital after they were reportedly shot in the neck.

Opa-locka Police and police from several agencies arrived at the scene at 14000 NW 37th Ave., Monday afternoon.

7News camera captured a police presence focused on an apartment building on Sharazad Boulevard and Ali Baba Avenue. A police chopper was also assisting with the investigation.

Police cruisers were seen heading south on Northwest 27th Avenue.

A 15-year-old boy was in the backseat of a car going northbound on 27th Avenue when one of the bullets came flying through the window, leaving him with a minor injury due to glass fragments.

First responders could be seen treating a juvenile while a woman was holding an icepack to his neck.

The car the 15-year-old was in stopped along NW 27th Avenue for hours as police investigated.

Police report the boy who was injured was not the target.

Witnesses in the area told 7News that they heard between five to 12 gunshots ringing out in the area.

“I probably heard a dozen shots,” said Marvin.

Marvin works at the Auto Discount Dealership right across the street. He didn’t know one of the bullets went through one of his cars that’s for sale.

“Thank god no one was standing there,” he said.

The witness described people walking next to the liquor store along Ali Baba Avenue. He said he saw one man walking and then heard another man hollering back at him.

That’s when the witness heard gunshots.

“A guy walked there, stopped right there, yelled back, some guy walked back there and we heard a shooting ‘bam, bam, bam,'” the witness said. “About five or six shots.”

Marvin said he is glad that no one was seriously injured.

“God is good all the time,” he said.

Police said they learned from witnesses that the suspected shooter was last seen in an apartment complex at 165 Kalandar Street and have setup a perimeter in that area.

The condition of the teen remains unknown.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.