NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A major investigation is currently underway at an apartment complex on Northwest 74th and 23rd Court after the body of a deceased teenager was found in the parking lot.

Police said they got a shot spotter alert around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night which led them to the discovery of the victim. According to police, the victim is known to them because he has involvement in previous shooting investigations.

The body of the victim was covered in a yellow tarp as at least three crime scene investigation vans and several officers started collecting bags of evidence.

The crime scene vans have left the scene but the investigation remains active as police tape ropes the crime scene. Local residents are understandably nervous about the police activity and are anxious for answers.

The teen’s identity has not been revealed as police search for his next of kin.

