MIAMI (WSVN) - The owners of two different smoke shops are picking up the pieces after their businesses were hit by burglars just days apart.

According to Miami Police, officers responded to reports of a burglary at the Moalis Smoke Shop at 2504 NE Second Avenue shortly after 3 a.m., Jan. 24. They also say a similar crime happened at The Joint Smoke Shop just a few blocks away at approximately 7:15 a.m., Jan. 27.

Surveillance footage from inside the Moalis Smoke Shop showed a pair of individuals kicking through the glass window of the business before rummaging behind the counter and stuffing several items into bags.

As the thieves cleared the shelves, the security system’s lights flashed.

After gathering their haul of stolen merchandise, the pair are then seen climbing back through the shattered window and running away.

Cell phone video from across the street showed the brazen burglars as they made their getaway.

Just up the road from there, burglars also similarly hit The Joint Smoke Shop.

Surveillance video from that business captured a man utilizing a large rock to smash through the glass doors. After it breaks, he then kicks through the remaining pieces while a second man runs up to follow behind him.

Once inside, the duo quickly snatched several items from the shelves, stuffing as many as they could into bags.

Another angle inside the store shows the pair running around frantically, trying to grab as many pieces of merchandise as they can before exiting through the smashed door.

As of Wednesday afternoon, authorities are working to determine if the same individuals performed both burglaries.

