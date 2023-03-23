DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver is now hospitalized and in serious condition after being shot while driving on the Palmetto Expressway entrance ramp just after 2 a.m., Thursday. The Florida Highway Patrol reported that someone inside a silver vehicle opened fire on the driver of a white BMW SUV as he was heading southbound on State Road 826.

Detectives investigating the incident said that two drivers were heading east on Northwest 36th Street onto the southbound entrance ramp of the Palmetto when a silver vehicle pulled up alongside the white BMW and began firing shots. The man behind the wheel of the SUV was shot several times and was rushed to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital as a trauma alert.

7SkyForce showed an aerial view of the scene, revealing the bullet-riddled BMW. Meanwhile, the silver vehicle fled the scene and continued south on SR-826. The driver who was shot called 911, leading to police closing the entrance onto the Palmetto Expressway south.

The closure caused delays for morning commuters, with police blocking off portions of Northwest 79th Avenue and 36th Street around 5 a.m. However, the investigation is now only blocking off the entrance ramp as they look for clues and search for the driver. Officials have stated that it was not the driver of the silver vehicle but rather a passenger inside the vehicle who opened fire.

Police are urging anyone with information on the crime to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477) or the Florida Highway Patrol to help with the investigation. As the investigation continues, drivers are being advised to seek alternative routes to avoid the closed-off entrance ramp.

