NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting investigation is underway after a bullet-riddled Mercedes was found crashed into a tree near Interstate 95 and US-441, Monday morning.

Police blocked off a right lane on the highway in the early hours of the day as they investigated the scene.

Video footage showed the vehicle being towed away from the scene. The Florida Highway Patrol said there were 15 bullet holes found on the car.

The vehicle was abandoned for some time but the driver arrived at Jackson Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound that appeared to be non-life-threatening.

Around 6:30 a.m., two suspects were detained, but it remains unknown if they were involved in the incident.

