MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police and Crime Scene Investigations are investigating an overnight shooting that left at least one person dead.

A large police response was seen in the area of Southwest Eighth Street and First Avenue at around 1:00 a.m.

A car with bullet holes was seen in the Brickell area, as well as a body.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting, as well as the identity of the victim or any potential suspects, are currently unclear.

“We were sitting and having fun and eating here, and suddenly we heard so many shots, like seven or eight or nine, and then in less than one minute, like, so many cops came and everything. And we saw that they started closing the streets and everything,” said Mohammed Sabbuba, a witness.

Southwest First Avenue has been closed pending an investigation.

