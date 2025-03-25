MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A heavy police presence was seen near a Miami Gardens apartment complex.

According to dispatchers, a juvenile male was rushed to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself at Laguna Gardens located off Northwest 207th Street and 17th Avenue in Miami Gardens at around 2:30 a.m., Tuesday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where Miami Gardens Police Department officers and K9 units were seen investigating the pool area. Crime scene technicians were also seen focusing their attention on furniture in the amenities courtyard area.

According to radio calls, the child was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital.

“…responding to a male shot. They’re advising that a male juvenile accidentally shot himself in the leg. I have Miami Gardens en route,” said a dispatcher.

“Rescue 11. It’s going to be one pediatric trauma alert. Ground transport to Memorial Regional,” said another dispatcher.

Residents in the area reacted to the large police presence, telling 7News they did not hear anything out of the ordinary overnight.

“I’m like, okay, what’s going on? I’m not used to seeing this here. You know, because this is a new complex, it’s been pretty quiet,” said one resident.

“It’s just random; sometimes things happen like that,” said another resident. “There’s nothing you can really do.”

The extent of the victim’s condition, as well as the circumstances surrounding the incident, is unclear.

