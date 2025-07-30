MIAMI (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after police units located several firearms in a neighborhood in Miami.

Officers were seen putting on gloves and entering a home in the area of 474 Northwest 60th Avenue.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where City of Miami Police officers shut down the roadway in the area.

A man on probation was found with an undisclosed amount of firearms and 10 hand grenades inside the home; it’s unknown if the grenades were active or not.

Neighbors tell 7News that they believe that this is gang related and that they always see suspicious activity going on at that house.

According to officials, at least one person has been taken into custody.

This investigation is ongoing; residents and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

