MIAMI (WSVN) - A police investigation is underway after a scooter was struck in a hit-and-run in Miami.

The incident happened near Southwest Eighth Avenue and Seventh Street at around 4 a.m., Saturday.

According to witnesses, the car was driving erratically and almost hit another car before it slammed into the scooter.

The driver of the car took off, while the driver of the scooter was left stranded on the road with his scooter completely wrecked.

An officer could be seen comforting the victim before paramedics arrived.

The victim was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition. He is expected to be OK.

Authorities believe the suspect’s vehicle was a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Mazda.

What exactly led to the crash remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

