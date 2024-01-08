MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - In the aftermath of the Dolphins game on Sunday night, police are now actively investigating a post-game shooting that took the life of one person.

The incident occurred around midnight Monday, near a Starbucks on Northwest 27th Avenue, just south of 199th Street, close to the ride-sharing parking lot 42 that takes fans to the Hard Rock Stadium during events. Gunfire erupted, resulting in at least one fatality.

Witnesses reported hearing at least six shots, prompting people in the area to flee the scene.

“It’s just terrible honestly,” said an eyewitness, who chose to remain anonymous. “At the end of the day, it’s just a sports game, and I don’t think it should end in violence like this, especially with a life taken.”

By 4 a.m. Monday, a medical examiner removed a body from the parking lot as the police concluded their investigation.

Miami Gardens Police are yet to release details on the incident, investigating whether it was indeed a shooting and if the perpetrator remains at large. The presence of the person responsible in custody is currently unclear.

Authorities are working to gather more information about the circumstances surrounding this tragic post-game incident.

