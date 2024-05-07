MIAMI (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after police recovered a body that was seen floating in Miami.

Miami Police and Miami Fire Rescue arrived at the scene at 856 NE 36th St., Tuesday morning.

While details remain limited, after extracting the body from the water, police confirmed that the body was a Hispanic white female.

